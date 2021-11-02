Hawks, Wizards set NBA record by making all 45 of their free throws

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trae Young – the rare person complaining not enough fouls are being called amid the NBA’s new rules – drew a season-high 11 free throws last night. He made them all.

As did everyone else on the Hawks and Wizards in Atlanta’s 118-111 win.

The teams combined to shoot 45-for-45 on free throws, an NBA record for most foul shots without a miss in a game. Just five games have ever featured a perfect mark from the charity stripe:

It’s unsurprising Young, with his smooth shooting stroke, made all 11 of his free throws. But Montrezl Harrell – a career 66% free-throw shooter – led Washington by going 7-for-7 from the line. It’s a good opportunity to praise Harrell for improving his free-throw percentage for years running, up to 82% this season.

Everyone who contributed to this record:

Hawks:

Wizards: