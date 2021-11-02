Hawks, Wizards set NBA record by making all 45 of their free throws

Trae Young – the rare person complaining not enough fouls are being called amid the NBA’s new rules – drew a season-high 11 free throws last night. He made them all.
As did everyone else on the Hawks and Wizards in Atlanta’s 118-111 win.
The teams combined to shoot 45-for-45 on free throws, an NBA record for most foul shots without a miss in a game. Just five games have ever featured a perfect mark from the charity stripe:
It’s unsurprising Young, with his smooth shooting stroke, made all 11 of his free throws. But Montrezl Harrell – a career 66% free-throw shooter – led Washington by going 7-for-7 from the line. It’s a good opportunity to praise Harrell for improving his free-throw percentage for years running, up to 82% this season.
Everyone who contributed to this record:
Hawks:
- Trae Young 11-11
- John Collins 6-6
- Cam Reddish 4-4
- Bogdan Bogdanovic 2-2
- Clint Capela 2-2
- Lou Williams 2-2
- Gorgui Dieng 2-2
Wizards:
- Montrezl Harrell 7-7
- Spencer Dinwiddie 3-3
- Raul Neto 2-2
- Davis Bertans 2-2
- Bradley Beal 1-1
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 1-1