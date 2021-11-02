Grizzlies let fourth-year-option deadline pass on Jarrett Culver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Grizzlies, between trades with the Timberwolves and Celtics, turned Patrick Beverley into a second-round pick, a $1,137,858 reduction in team salary and Jarrett Culver.

Does Memphis actually value Culver, the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, or was he just matching salary?

The latest clue came last night, when the Grizzlies let the deadline for exercising Culver’s fourth-year rookie-scale option pass without exercising it.

Memphis liked Culver enough to take a flier on him with a roster spot this season. But guaranteeing him $8,109,063 for next season? That was a no.

Culver is the highest-drafted player to have his fourth-year option declined since Josh Jackson (No. 4 pick in 2017). Originally drafted by the Suns, Jackson also had his option declined by Memphis.

Like Jackson, Culver – who’s now headed toward unrestricted free agency next summer – appears to be just passing through as the Grizzlies continue their slow build.