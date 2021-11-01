Wach LeBron James get up for the reverse slam on Houston

By Kurt HelinNov 1, 2021, 9:01 AM EDT
0 Comments

Father Time may win all races, but he’s having trouble keeping up with LeBron James.

In his 19th NBA season at age 36, LeBron James did this:

LeBron was racking up the highlights in the Lakers’ win Sunday against the Rockets, even when the shots didn’t count.

LeBron finished with 15 points (on 19 shots, not his most efficient of nights) but Carmelo Anthony had 23 off the bench to spark the Lakers, who handled the Rockets 95-85 and moved above .500 for the season.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers
Three things to know: NBA scoring down this season and it’s not just...
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers
Watch LeBron score 26, ‘Melo 24, pair dominate late to lead Lakers...
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to know: Preseason title favorites Nets, Lakers continue to...