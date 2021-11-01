Wach LeBron James get up for the reverse slam on Houston

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Father Time may win all races, but he’s having trouble keeping up with LeBron James.

In his 19th NBA season at age 36, LeBron James did this:

LeBron was racking up the highlights in the Lakers’ win Sunday against the Rockets, even when the shots didn’t count.

LeBron finished with 15 points (on 19 shots, not his most efficient of nights) but Carmelo Anthony had 23 off the bench to spark the Lakers, who handled the Rockets 95-85 and moved above .500 for the season.