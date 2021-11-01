NBA unveils 75th anniversary alternate uniforms

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA has been flooding the market with alternate jerseys for several years.

The league’s 75th anniversary is of course an opportunity for even more uniforms.

Among the standouts: The 76ers’ uniform is an awesome ode to the Spectrum, a good combination of simple and vivid. The Hawks’ uniform has a fun element with the outstretched bird and a classic backdrop. The Rockets’ hit the right amount of nostalgia to be enjoyable regardless of anything else. The Heat’s ransom-letter style is… in the eye of the beholder.

You can read more about the elements of the uniforms, which draw from the teams’ pasts, here. A look at each:

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

L.A. Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards