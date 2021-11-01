Early dunk of the season goes to… Franz Wagner? Yes. Yes it does.

By Kurt HelinNov 1, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Let Franz Wagner dunk.

Wagner, the No. 8 pick in the most recent NBA Draft — selected because of his defense and potential as a 3&D wing — has more hops than any of us thought. Having a breakout night with 28 points, Wagner capped it off with this huge dunk over half the Timberwolves.

Wagner had played well for a rookie to start this season, starting every game for the Magic and averaging 13.9 points a game coming into Monday. He was showing some potential with a young and developing Orlando roster.

But nobody knew Wagner had this in him.

