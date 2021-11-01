Bucks to become first NBA champion to visit White House since 2016

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2017 Warriors, 2018 Warriors and 2019 Raptors didn’t visit the White House after winning championships during Donald Trump’s presidency. The 2020 Lakers didn’t visit due to coronavirus protocols/scheduling conflicts.

But the Bucks’ title celebration will include a visit with president Joe Biden.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to make a trip to the White House to celebrate winning the 2020-21 NBA title on Nov. 8, sources told ESPN.

Milwaukee plays the Wizards in Washington the day before.

Yes, this is a photo-op politicians use to link themselves with success. But it can also be an awesome moment for the Bucks.

There is something especially cool about Giannis Antetokounmpo – who was born and raised in Greece, came to the United States, delighted in the American way of life and succeeded on the highest level here – getting celebrated by the president.

It’ll also be interesting to see Biden attempt to do better than Barack Obama at pronouncing Antetokounmpo.