Bucks to become first NBA champion to visit White House since 2016

By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT
The 2017 Warriors, 2018 Warriors and 2019 Raptors didn’t visit the White House after winning championships during Donald Trump’s presidency. The 2020 Lakers didn’t visit due to coronavirus protocols/scheduling conflicts.

But the Bucks’ title celebration will include a visit with president Joe Biden.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to make a trip to the White House to celebrate winning the 2020-21 NBA title on Nov. 8, sources told ESPN.

Milwaukee plays the Wizards in Washington the day before.

Yes, this is a photo-op politicians use to link themselves with success. But it can also be an awesome moment for the Bucks.

There is something especially cool about Giannis Antetokounmpo – who was born and raised in Greece, came to the United States, delighted in the American way of life and succeeded on the highest level here – getting celebrated by the president.

It’ll also be interesting to see Biden attempt to do better than Barack Obama at pronouncing Antetokounmpo.

