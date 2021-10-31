Jayson Tatum says yes, he tries to recruit Bradley Beal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bradley Beal says players from other teams try to recruit him “almost every game,” but he wants to win in Washington D.C. and with this team. That doesn’t stop players from other teams from shooting their shot.

Add Jayson Tatum to the list of recruiters.

Tatum and Beal are both from St. Louis, and Tatum told Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston he has tried to recruit Beal.

Just reported @NBCSBoston — Here’s what Jayson Tatum told me this morning when I asked him about Bradley Beal: pic.twitter.com/xVAsOBycfk — Abby Chin (@tvabby) October 30, 2021

It’s natural Tatum would want to play with long-time friend Beal, and if you put those two and Jaylen Brown on the court together in Boston — or just Tatum and Beal in Washington — you’ll have a heck of a team.

But it’s also a long, long shot. First, Beal would have to want to come, and — we need to emphasize this again — he just said he wants to win with the Wizards. If you want to play this out, Beal will be a free agent after this season but Boston is already projected to be just over the cap entering next season. They would have to dump salaries to clear out max cap space, or they would need to find a sign-and-trade that the Celtics would like. Good luck with all of that.

It may not be happening soon, but never say never in the NBA. Maybe someday the two St. Louis natives can team up, and they can add Otto Porter and Ben McLemore to round out the all St. Louis crew.