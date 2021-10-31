Draymond Green loves watching NBA “without all those bulls*** calls”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trae Young thought the pendulum had swung too far, James Harden would agree, and other players are mumbling and grumbling about the NBA’s new focus on not calling fouls on non-basketball plays.

Draymond Green, for one, loves it. Here are his comments, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Draymond is happy about the rule changes in the NBA this season 😅 pic.twitter.com/IgfF3etBM1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2021

“Can I also say how satisfying it has been to watch the game of basketball without all those bulls*** calls? I’m sorry. I’m not supposed to curse in interviews, right? Can I say how satisfying it is to watch the game without all those terrible calls? That guys cheating the game and grabbing guys and getting the foul. I’ve been really enjoying watching basketball this year.

“I kind of had stopped watching the NBA a bit because it was too much flailing and flopping and guys cheating the game to get free throws. I think that’s been great and I would be remissed if I didn’t mention that. I think that has been fantastic.”

Spoken like a true defender at heart.

Draymond Green was not alone in that feeling, free throws are a very efficient way to score and players have always hunted them, but things had swung to the extreme. In response, the NBA instructed referees to stop calling “abnormal, abrupt, or overt movements” that are not part of a natural basketball play. The league wanted to get “manipulated” fouls out of the game.

So far this season, free throws are down, but there is still adjusting going on — from shooters and shot creators, from defenders, and from referees. Eventually this will find an equilibrium, and shooters will continue to hunt fouls.

They just will not be able to get them leaping four feet sideways into a defender anymore, which is good for everyone.