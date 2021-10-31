Cade Cunningham struggles with shot, still has moments in NBA debut (VIDEO)

Cade Cunningham looked like a guy who had missed the last month.

Which is the reality for the Pistons’ No. 1 pick. A sprained ankle kept him out of most of training camp and every preseason game, so when he was thrust into his first NBA action on Saturday against Orlando, he looked out of sync.

Cunningham finished with two points on 1-of-8 shooting, and was 0-of-5 from 3, although that came against a trapping defense as he was clearly a defensive priority for Orlando. He had seven rebounds and two assists, plus played some solid defense at points.

“I thought it was a good night,” Cunningham said after the game via the Associated Press. “I wanted to make sure my ankle was good, and I was able to go out there and make some plays and grab some rebounds. Now I know I’m fine, so I can play free and easy moving forward.”

Cunningham played just 19 minutes in this game as he is on a minutes limit, but that number will climb as he plays his way back into game shape.

Detroit did get the win in the game, 110-103, behind 22 points from Jerami Grant, plus Kelly Olynyk had 18 off the bench.