Pistons’ No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham expected to make NBA debut Saturday

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT
Detroit Pistons Open Practice
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The future is finally now in Detroit.

After missing most of training camp and the start of the season with a sprained ankle, No. 1 Cade Cunningham is set to make his NBA debut Saturday night against Orlando. James Edwards of The Athletic had the news.

The Pistons have started the season 0-4 with the worst offense in the NBA without Cunningham.

Cunningham was the No. 1 pick out of Oklahoma State and at Summer League he showed the fluid athleticism and passing that made him the consensus top pick (even if he didn’t rack up great assist numbers in Las Vegas because his teammates couldn’t finish). Cunningham averaged 18.7 points a game and shot 50% from beyond the arc in his three Summer League games, hitting seven threes one game, showing flashes of why he was the No. 1 overall pick and largely making good decisions. However, it was clear his game was better built for the NBA style of play than the glorified pickup games in Vegas.

Pistons fans will finally get a chance to see that starting Saturday. Cunningham is not going to bring instant wins to a young and rebuilding team, but he will bring hope. And that is what Detroit is selling right now.

Check out more on the Pistons

Bob Ferry of Baltimore Bullets
Longtime Bullets GM, former NBA player Bob Ferry dies at age 84
Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz
NBA Power Rankings: Utah takes over top spot as Nets, Lakers stumble
Jaylen Brown and Miles Bridges in Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
NBA had so many great dunks yesterday