Pistons’ No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham expected to make NBA debut Saturday

The future is finally now in Detroit.

After missing most of training camp and the start of the season with a sprained ankle, No. 1 Cade Cunningham is set to make his NBA debut Saturday night against Orlando. James Edwards of The Athletic had the news.

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is not listed in the injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic, meaning is NBA debut is likely. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) October 29, 2021

The Pistons have started the season 0-4 with the worst offense in the NBA without Cunningham.

Cunningham was the No. 1 pick out of Oklahoma State and at Summer League he showed the fluid athleticism and passing that made him the consensus top pick (even if he didn’t rack up great assist numbers in Las Vegas because his teammates couldn’t finish). Cunningham averaged 18.7 points a game and shot 50% from beyond the arc in his three Summer League games, hitting seven threes one game, showing flashes of why he was the No. 1 overall pick and largely making good decisions. However, it was clear his game was better built for the NBA style of play than the glorified pickup games in Vegas.

Pistons fans will finally get a chance to see that starting Saturday. Cunningham is not going to bring instant wins to a young and rebuilding team, but he will bring hope. And that is what Detroit is selling right now.