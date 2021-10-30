Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for throwing ball into stands

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin Durant should have been ejected for this, but instead it’s going to cost him $25,000

In the third quarter against the Pacers, a frustrated Kevin Durant didn’t just toss the ball into the stands, he launched it.

Durant was given a technical for the toss, and on Saturday the NBA announced a $25,000 fine.

KD and the Nets will take that over the ejection. After the game, referee crew chief Sean Wright admitted the referees missed the call and Durant should have been ejected:

“In real time, the official that made the call did not think the ball entered the stands with force. After seeing the video postgame, we did see that the ball did go into the stands with force and Kevin Durant should’ve been ejected.”

