After game, referees admit Durant should have been ejected for throwing ball in stands

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the third quarter Friday night, a frustrated Kevin Durant overhand launched the ball into the stands like Aaron Rodgers throwing 40 yards downfield.

Kevin Durant just LAUNCHED the ball into the stands 😮pic.twitter.com/CkuHXXIjt1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2021

Durant got a technical for the move, but throwing the ball with force into the stands is an automatic ejection according to the NBA rulebook. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle brought it up at the time, and after the game, referee crew chief Sean Wright was asked about that call:

“In real time, the official that made the call did not think the ball entered the stands with force. After seeing the video postgame, we did see that the ball did go into the stands with force and Kevin Durant should’ve been ejected.”

Not sure how you could think the ball did anything but enter the stands with force, but it wasn’t called at the time. Durant will get a fine from the league for this.

Durant finished the game with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting and was breaking ankles on helpless defenders.

KD SNATCHING ANKLES 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/iLfJuXYPek — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 30, 2021

The Nets came from behind to secure the 105-98 win on the road.