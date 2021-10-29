Watch Gary Trent Jr.’s defense secure Raptors win against Magic

Toronto looked to be in total control after Fred VanVleet drained a 3-pointer to put the Raptors up 110-98 over the Magic with 2:04 left in the game.

Then came the Magic 11-0 run behind rookie Jalen Suggs, who had six of those points, including draining a critical three. After an O.G. Anunoby missed three Orlando’s Mo Bamba secured the rebound, and a timeout was called with 5.8 seconds remaining. Down just one point, Orlando had plenty of time to get off a game-winning shot.

Gary Trent Jr. ended that dream.

SCARY GARY TIME pic.twitter.com/nweqyVnw0I — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 30, 2021

Orlando got the inbounds pass to Cole Anthony (the guy they wanted to create the chance), but before he could do anything Trent Jr. poked it away. Anthony retrieved the ball and got up a heave, but that was the ballgame. Toronto held on for the win, 110-109.

Trent was also key on offense, with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting with a couple of threes. Rookie Scottie Barnes continues to impress and had 21 points and his jumper was working. It got more dramatic than it needed to be at the end, but still a quality win for Toronto.