Draymond Green can bring the ball up court with excessive urgency.

Yesterday – facing no pressure from the Grizzlies in a tie game in crunch time – the Warriors forward didn’t show nearly enough.

Green casually walked the ball up and didn’t cross mid-court within eight seconds, a violation and turnover.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

The Warriors were called for an 8-second violation … pic.twitter.com/l0qW7dD3ZG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 29, 2021

Green is one of the NBA’s smartest players. Which seems strange to point out repeatedly after these absurd gaffes. But it’s true. His defensive recognition, court vision and screening savvy are next level.

This was that bad, though.

After the lost possession, Golden State lost to Memphis in overtime.