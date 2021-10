Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Simmons told the 76ers he wasn’t mentally to play, and they stopped fining him.

Where will this détente lead?

Dan Feldman and Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia discuss on the ProBasketballTalk Podcast:

