Even Curry is surprised he made this one-legged running three (VIDEO)

Even for Stephen Curry, this is ridiculous.
Trying to make sure the Warriors got a two-for-one at the end of the half, Curry jacked up a running one-legged 3 — and splash.
Even Steph has to laugh at how absolutely ridiculous he is 😂
Steph's reaction to his 1-legged 3..
Or Steve Kerr's? 😂
Insane. Curry finished with 36 points but went scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime (he sat a long time in the fourth), and the Grizzlies got the win behind 30 from Ja Morant.
Still, Curry is a walking highlight.