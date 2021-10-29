Even Curry is surprised he made this one-legged running three (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Even for Stephen Curry, this is ridiculous.

Trying to make sure the Warriors got a two-for-one at the end of the half, Curry jacked up a running one-legged 3 — and splash.

Even Steph has to laugh at how absolutely ridiculous he is 😂 pic.twitter.com/LRAnC6jhyT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 29, 2021

Steph's reaction to his 1-legged 3.. Or Steve Kerr's? 😂 pic.twitter.com/0eR2r0w4Q0 — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Insane. Curry finished with 36 points but went scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime (he sat a long time in the fourth), and the Grizzlies got the win behind 30 from Ja Morant.

Still, Curry is a walking highlight.