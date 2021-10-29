Even Curry is surprised he made this one-legged running three (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT
Even for Stephen Curry, this is ridiculous.

Trying to make sure the Warriors got a two-for-one at the end of the half, Curry jacked up a running one-legged 3 — and splash.

Insane. Curry finished with 36 points but went scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime (he sat a long time in the fourth), and the Grizzlies got the win behind 30 from Ja Morant.

Still, Curry is a walking highlight.

