Kings’ Harrison Barnes buries game-winning 3-pointer at buzzer vs. Suns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kings were reluctant to trade Harrison Barnes and tank.

Because they wanted moments like this.

Barnes hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer in Sacramento’s 110-107 win over the Suns on Wednesday:

BARNES AT THE BUZZER!!! pic.twitter.com/wxZHuaKBAR — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 28, 2021

The Kings (2-2 with road wins over the Trail Blazers and Suns and losses to the highly ranked Jazz and Warriors) should feel good about their start to the season with a tough opening schedule. Barnes, who has a history of big shots, has been particularly impressive early.

This definitely could have been a different mood for Sacrament, which blew a 10-point lead in the final three minutes.

Instead, Phoenix (1-3) is licking its wounds.