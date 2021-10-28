Kings’ Harrison Barnes buries game-winning 3-pointer at buzzer vs. Suns

By Dan FeldmanOct 28, 2021, 12:47 AM EDT
Harrison Barnes in Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
The Kings were reluctant to trade Harrison Barnes and tank.

Because they wanted moments like this.

Barnes hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer in Sacramento’s 110-107 win over the Suns on Wednesday:

The Kings (2-2 with road wins over the Trail Blazers and Suns and losses to the highly ranked Jazz and Warriors) should feel good about their start to the season with a tough opening schedule. Barnes, who has a history of big shots, has been particularly impressive early.

This definitely could have been a different mood for Sacrament, which blew a 10-point lead in the final three minutes.

Instead, Phoenix (1-3) is licking its wounds.

