Derrick Rose on retirement: ‘I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing’

Derrick Rose insisted he didn’t consider retiring in 2017. But he went AWOL from the Knicks early in the year. Later in the year, he left the Cavaliers for a couple weeks and just couldn’t stay healthy. He seemed to be deteriorating mentally and physically.

Now one of the NBA’s top backups, he just signed a multi-year contract with New York that guarantees him $27,965,850 over the next two seasons.

Rose, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing,” Rose said. “Play as long as possible, make sure I really take care of my body. And make sure I’m playing with joy.”

Tom Brady, the legendary 44-year-old quarterback, has talked about playing until he’s 50.

Rose, 33, obviously has a long way to go to match that longevity.

But it’s incredible how Rose has found a way to flourish in the league after hitting such a nadir.

His explosiveness diminished by injury and aging, Rose has learned how to thrive in his new lower gear. He has improved as an outside shooter and passer. He understands the system of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, whom Rose starred under with the Bulls then rejuvenated his career under with the Timberwolves.

The youngest MVP in NBA history, Rose will never have the career many envisioned for him in 2011. But his comeback and continuing success can still provide plenty of gratification.