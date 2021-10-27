Watch Knicks fans chant “where’s Ben Simmons?” at 76ers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s so much fun to have Madison Square Garden rocking again.

New York fans were loving it Tuesday night as their Knicks blew the game open with a 39-16 second quarter never looked back on their way to a comfortable 112-99 win. It was a textbook Tom Thibodeau team win — New York just played harder and with more focus than the 76ers. New York’s defense was on point and their scoring was balanced — Kemba Walker was the high scorer with 19.

Then Knicks fans rubbed salt in the wound with a “where’s Ben Simmons?” chant.

Knicks fans chanting "Where's Ben Simmons" 💀 pic.twitter.com/V8wHCrRe2F — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 27, 2021

This is not the last arena full of fans who will chant this at the Sixers.

Simmons probably loved it — anything that puts pressure on Daryl Morey to force a trade sooner rather than later should make him happy.

Simmons has reported to the 76ers but is not mentally ready to play and is not on the court with the team. The 76ers have stopped fining him. Sources continue to tell NBC Sports that trade talks for Simmons around the league remain quiet right now, and this could drag out a while.