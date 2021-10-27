Report: Zach LaVine to play through thumb ligament tear on non-shooting hand

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT
Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Chicago Bulls are off to a fast 4-0 start, but the real tests come the next three weeks — after a soft schedule to open the season, Chicago’s next six games are New York, Utah, Boston, Philadelphia (twice) and Brooklyn.

Zach LaVine plans to be there for all of it despite a ligament tear on his thumb, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Because it’s on his non-shooting hand, it could impact ball handling but not LaVine’s shot. If this is simply a matter of pain tolerance and not making it worse, it should be the player’s call.

LaVine, an All-Star last season and an Olympian this past summer, is averaging 25.5 points a game and shooting 44.4% on his 6.8 3-pointers a game.

LaVine is a free agent after this season, and other teams are monitoring the situation, but the buzz around the league has been he is expected to sign a max contract to stay with the Bulls. NBC Chicago’s Johnson went into more detail on why he will remain in a recent podcast.

Check out more on the Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies v Chicago Bulls
Three things to know: Bulls are 4-0 for first time since Jordan era
Who got snubbed from the NBA 75th anniversary team? Mutombo leads the list
Kobe Bryant, LeBron headline final 25 (well, 26) names for NBA 75th anniversary...