Watch Carmelo Anthony pass Moses Malone for ninth on NBA all-time scoring list

LOS ANGELES — “He didn’t crawl up to that milestone. He blew the doors off of it.”

That’s how Lakers coach Frank Vogel described Carmelo Anthony passing Hall of Famer Moses Malone for ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. With a third-quarter three, Anthony made the move up the list of all-time greats.

Anthony didn’t stop there, he finished with 28 points and hit 6-of-8 from three on the night, helping lead the Lakers to their first win of the season, edging out Ja Morant and the Grizzlies 118-115.

After the game, Anthony talked about the work he put in to be able to have 19 NBA seasons and how this was about his persistence and perseverance as much as his skill.

His teammates wanted to celebrate.

“They gave me the game ball. They wanted me to give a speech… but I was too tired,” Anthony said with a laugh.