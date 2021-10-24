Watch Hornets’ Miles Bridges with breakaway 360 dunk

It’s the first week of the season and Miles Bridges is already making his case to be in the Dunk Contest.
Bridges got loose on a breakaway against the Nets and threw down the 360 like it was nothing.
Miles Bridges with a casual 360 slam on the breakaway 😤 pic.twitter.com/n9nRZLy3TP
— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 24, 2021
That almost wasn’t Bridges’ best dunk of the half — he almost finished an alley-oop from LaMelo Ball right over Joe Harris.
Despite high flying act in Charlotte, the first half belonged to Kevin Durant, who scored 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead Brooklyn to a 58-50 halftime lead.