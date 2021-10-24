Watch Hornets’ Miles Bridges with breakaway 360 dunk

By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s the first week of the season and Miles Bridges is already making his case to be in the Dunk Contest.

Bridges got loose on a breakaway against the Nets and threw down the 360 like it was nothing.

That almost wasn’t Bridges’ best dunk of the half — he almost finished an alley-oop from LaMelo Ball right over Joe Harris.

Despite high flying act in Charlotte, the first half belonged to Kevin Durant, who scored 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead Brooklyn to a 58-50 halftime lead.

