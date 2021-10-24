Terrence Ross’ 22-point fourth quarter leads Magic in upset of Knicks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Ross scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic beat the New York Knicks 110-104 on Sunday night.

Ross was one of six Orlando players to score in double figures as the Magic snapped a season-opening two—game losing streak.

Cole Anthony recorded his first career double-double with 29 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points apiece, and Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba added 10 points each.

“That second half,” Ross said, “more opportunities to score and shoot. It kind of like (came) to me.”

Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson recorded double-doubles for the Knicks, who lost their first game after opening the season with consecutive wins. Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds, and Robinson 10 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Rose scored 23 points, R.J. Barrett finished with 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting, and Kemba Walker had 10 points in 19 minutes.

“They just played harder than us,” Randle said.

The Eastern Conference rivals were playing the second half of a home-and-home series. New York had routed Orlando 121-96 on Friday in Florida. In that game, the Knicks set team records for 3-pointers attempted (54) and 3-pointers made (24).

They picked up where they left off, knocking down 7 of 13 3s in the first quarter. But that didn’t last as New York made six more 3-pointers over the final three quarters. The Knicks finished 13 for 48 from long distance.

“We picked up ball pressure a little bit. Understanding who are the shooters (and who) are not the shooters,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said when asked what specifically had changed for his team defensively between the two games. “Our guys did a good job recognizing who was where and we flew around the court. Just multiple efforts, making sure we contested all shots.”

While the Knicks opened an insurmountable lead Friday, the Magic hung around this time and entered the fourth quarter trailing by six points, 80-74.

The Magic used a 12-0 spurt over the first 2:40 to take an 86-80 lead, highlighted by a 3-pointer by Ross and a thunderous dunk by Moritz Wagner over Obi Toppin that prompted Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to call timeout.

That didn’t do much as the Magic were able to hang on and record their first win of the season.

“It kind of showed. … We showed ourselves tonight, showed the coaching staff, showed everyone how we can be a pretty good team,” Anthony said. “We’ve put ourselves at a level, we’ve kind of shown a level we can play at. So now maintain that level and then not just maintaining, but building off of it.”