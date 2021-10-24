Interesting trade rumor name: Atlanta Hawks’ Cam Reddish

At this point early in the season, there is not a lot of NBA trade buzz — not even for Ben Simmons — as teams are settling into the season and figuring out exactly what they really have and what they need. Trade talk traditionally starts to ramp up closer to Thanksgiving and beyond.

That never stops the rumor mill.

In a list of potential trade targets at Hoopshype, Michael Scotto threw out an interesting name and had executives thinking he might be available — Atlanta wing Cam Reddish. The team tested the waters on trading him during the offseason.

“He fits the mold that teams have a need for right now,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s a 6-foot-8 athletic and versatile player that can make shots. He can create with the ball. He’s got the skillset tools and size. Right now, he doesn’t have a good sample size of being consistent. It’s just been flashes. He’s definitely somebody I’d be going after.” One of the executives who spoke with HoopsHype believes a team would be willing to give up a protected lottery pick for Reddish.

Reddish is Atlanta’s second-leading scorer through two games this season, averaging 19.5 points a game off the bench (in part because he’s hitting 66.7% of the 4.5 3-pointers he’s taking a game, Reddish is not going to keep up that level of shooting). Right now he looks like a good sixth man, and in just his third season at age 22, it’s easy to envision him as a quality starter in a year or two.

Which is why the Hawks might be open to trading Reddish, they already have De'Andre Hunter starting at the two, and his defense will be critical for them in the future. Both Hunter and Reddish are on their rookie deals. The Hawks will try to extend Hunter this offseason, will they want to pay Reddish to back him up? Do they pay Reddish to eventually start at the three in a few years, if and when they move on from Bogdan Bogdanovic? Atlanta might be open to a Reddish trade for a good draft pick or a veteran who can fill a need now. But the Hawks are not going to dump him; it would need to be a player or pick of genuine value coming back to the ATL.

Or, considering his start to the season, the Hawks may keep Reddish and see how far this team can go.

It’s all a lot of speculation. Just consider this something to file away and watch as the trade talks heat up later this season.