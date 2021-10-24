Curry, Green troll Klay Thompson on not making NBA 75th anniversary team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Klay Thompson thought he was snubbed not making the NBA 75th Anniversary team (which ended up with 76ers players on it).

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green decided to have some fun with that and got Thompson a No. 77 Warriors jersey, for him being the 77th best player of all time.

Draymond and Steph had a little fun with Klay over not being named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team 🤣🤣🤣 [via @Money23Green / IG] pic.twitter.com/D9OMpA1181 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 23, 2021

To his credit, Thompson leaned into it.

"77th best player of all time, baby!" Klay rocked the No. 77 jersey Draymond and Steph had made to troll him 🤣 [via @Money23Green / IG] pic.twitter.com/dkUBkZXdgV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 23, 2021

One of the arguments against Thompson not making the list — outside of just not enough on his resume yet — is he is not the No. 1 player on his team. Of course, Thompson was having none of that.

Klay isn't having it with the "You were never the No. 1 option" reason he didn't make the NBA's 75th Anniversary team [via @KlayThompson / IG] pic.twitter.com/f7eruCaOc1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 23, 2021

Green also didn’t make the cut but could have a case with three rings, a couple of All-Star games and having won Defensive Player of the Year.

However, after talking about it on the PBT Podcast, it’s clear to me Dwight Howard was the biggest snub on the list.