Gerald Green retires from NBA, joins Rockets coaching staff

By Kurt HelinOct 23, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT
Gerald Green spent a dozen years in the NBA as a solid wing rotation player and one of the best dunkers in the game. Before training camp started he worked out for Houston, trying to get back in the league.

The Rockets had a different idea.

Green was excited about his new role during the press conference introducing him as a coach.

“Some things in life you have to learn to close one chapter and open up another,” Green said. “I would like to thank Tilman and Patrick [Fertitta] for this opportunity. With that being said, I will be retiring from the game of basketball and joining the Houston Rockets coaching staff. I could not be more excited about it.”

