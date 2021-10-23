Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis have confrontation on Lakers bench, say its now over

By Kurt HelinOct 23, 2021, 2:19 AM EDT
It’s two games into the season and frustration is bubbling up on the Lakers.

Anthony Davis followed Dwight Howard to the Lakers bench after a second quarter time-out was called to discuss… something. Howard was seated, Davis stood over him, Howard stood up, and there was a push before teammates separated the duo.

After the game, everyone said it was nothing, with coach Frank Vogel adding it was a “discussion” of defensive coverage.

Vogel showed in the postgame press conference why he is a good fit in terms of temperament for this veteran team — asked multiple times about Howard and AD, he kept his cool and said it was nothing.

Because it was nothing. This spat ranks pretty low on the list of Lakers’ problems coming out of a game where they trailed by 32 in the third quarter and the fourth was basically garbage time. This veteran team can handle a little dust up like this, although Rajon Rondo got into a verbal spat with a fan, who was ejected. Still, the play of the Lakers’ wings and the bench are a higher priority, as is finding lineups that work (the Lakers played better in the fourth, cutting the final score to 115-105, but the game wasn’t that close.

The lakers are now 0-2, and admitted postgame they lost their composure. The good news for LA is the schedule softens up a bit, including Memphis on Sunday.

