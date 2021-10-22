Watch Stephen Curry drop 45 on Clippers in Warriors victory

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s just two games, but Stephen Curry has come out of the gate in MVP form.

After putting together a triple-double in beating the Lakers — Curry said he played like “trash” in that one — he came out on fire against the Clippers Thursday, starting 9-of-9 from the floor and scoring 25 in the first quarter. He went on to score 45 on 16-of-25 shooting.

The Warriors took the lead on a Curry three and hung on for a 115-113 win. Andrew Wiggins added 17 for the Warriors, and Curry led the team in rebounds as well with 10. Paul George had 29 to lead the Clippers and was 5-of-11 from 3.

The Warriors are off to a 2-0 start to the season, beating both Los Angeles teams. That’s a good sign.