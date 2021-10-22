Watch Stephen Curry drop 45 on Clippers in Warriors victory

It’s just two games, but Stephen Curry has come out of the gate in MVP form.
After putting together a triple-double in beating the Lakers — Curry said he played like “trash” in that one — he came out on fire against the Clippers Thursday, starting 9-of-9 from the floor and scoring 25 in the first quarter. He went on to score 45 on 16-of-25 shooting.
The Warriors took the lead on a Curry three and hung on for a 115-113 win. Andrew Wiggins added 17 for the Warriors, and Curry led the team in rebounds as well with 10. Paul George had 29 to lead the Clippers and was 5-of-11 from 3.
The Warriors are off to a 2-0 start to the season, beating both Los Angeles teams. That’s a good sign.