The NBA named 76 players to its 75th anniversary team.

Time to argue about it.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin discuss the biggest snubs, surprising inclusions, surprising exclusions, the entire 50 Greatest Players list making it, Andre Iguodala‘s top-20 endorsement of Kyrie Irving, several other borderline candidates (some in, some out) and players most likely to rise onto the 100th anniversary team:

Listen here.