Another Lakers injury, Kendrick Nunn to miss weeks with knee soreness

Trevor Ariza is out following ankle surgery. Talen Horton-Tucker is out following thumb surgery. Wayne Ellington missed the opener and will not play against the Suns due to a hamstring issue. That’s a lot of guard/wing depth out for the Lakers to start the season.

Now add Kendrick Nunn to the list. He is going to miss time with knee soreness, Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel announced.

Frank Vogel says that Kendrick Nunn got a MRI on his knee after developing some soreness which revealed a bone bruise. Vogel says he will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is also out for Friday’s game vs. PHX. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 21, 2021

Nunn had already missed time with a sprained ankle during the preseason, and he did not play in the Lakers’ opener against the Warriors.

With all the wing injuries, a lot more falls on Kent Bazemore and Malik Monk to play well until guys get healthy.