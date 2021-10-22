Another Lakers injury, Kendrick Nunn to miss weeks with knee soreness

By Kurt HelinOct 22, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Trevor Ariza is out following ankle surgery. Talen Horton-Tucker is out following thumb surgery. Wayne Ellington missed the opener and will not play against the Suns due to a hamstring issue. That’s a lot of guard/wing depth out for the Lakers to start the season.

Now add Kendrick Nunn to the list. He is going to miss time with knee soreness, Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel announced.

Nunn had already missed time with a sprained ankle during the preseason, and he did not play in the Lakers’ opener against the Warriors.

With all the wing injuries, a lot more falls on Kent Bazemore and Malik Monk to play well until guys get healthy.

Check out more on the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks
Three things to know: Ugly start to Jason Kidd coaching era in Dallas
Who got snubbed from the NBA 75th anniversary team? Mutombo leads the list
Kobe Bryant, LeBron headline final 25 (well, 26) names for NBA 75th anniversary...

 