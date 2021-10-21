The Raptors are back in Toronto.

Which means NBA players get more opportunities to talk trash to Drake.

In the Wizards’ win over the Raptors last night, Washington center Montrezl Harrell jawed with the rapper – until getting a technical foul.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Harrell says a Raptors coach (who he didn’t name) helped take it up a notch and that’s when the referees got involved.

“Let’s go and clear that right now. Hey look, I need my money back first, NBA. I definitely need my money back because that definitely shouldn’t have been no tech. If so, you’ve gotta give to me and the coach,” Harrell said, referring to the $2,000 fine that is now awaiting him.

“Me and Drake was laughing. There was no problems there. We even talked after the game. It was a cool conversation, but it turned left when the coach started chiming in behind the bench, thinking that barking is something that’s gonna shake me. It’s all good. I don’t need all of Toronto on my bumper now. I don’t need Toronto on my bumper now. Don’t get on my Instagram now. Me and Drake are cool, y’all.”