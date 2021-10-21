Report: Ben Simmons out indefinitely (back/mental readiness)

By Dan FeldmanOct 21, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
Ben Simmons at Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Ben Simmons, despite his firm desire to leave Philadelphia, reported to the 76ers only after they kept fining him.

But fully engaging in practice? Haven’t seen that yet.

Actually playing a game? That’s an even further bridge.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The 76ers have gotten themselves into such a mess.

Not everyone in Philadelphia trusts when Simmons gives a reason for not being able to play. But it’s difficult to prove whether his back injury is legitimate. How can the 76ers punish him for missing workouts, games and practices if he’s hurt? As done by Mo Williams and threatened by Kyrie Irving, claiming injury can give a player leverage in a difficult situation.

Maybe tomorrow’s meeting will yield a path forward for both sides. But the situation has steadily devolved so far. It’s tough to predict that’ll suddenly reverse.

