Report: Ben Simmons out indefinitely (back/mental readiness)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ben Simmons, despite his firm desire to leave Philadelphia, reported to the 76ers only after they kept fining him.

But fully engaging in practice? Haven’t seen that yet.

Actually playing a game? That’s an even further bridge.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: All-Star Ben Simmons arrived and departed the 76ers practice facility today without taking part in a scheduled individual workout. His status for Friday night's game vs. Brooklyn (ESPN, 7:30 PM) is unclear. As a team, the Sixers had no practice today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

Ben Simmons described back tightness to several Sixers staff members and was briefly treated for it today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

The Sixers' medical staff cleared Simmons to participate in the workout after the back treatment, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers had hoped to see Simmons in the workout today and have him go through shoot-around on Friday morning prior to game vs. Nets. https://t.co/WygyAnShmz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

All-Star guard Ben Simmons is expected to come early to the 76ers shootaround on Friday morning to discuss his playing status with organizational leadership, sources tell ESPN. Sixers play the Nets on ESPN and team is still hopeful that Simmons will participate in shootaround. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

The 76ers have gotten themselves into such a mess.

Not everyone in Philadelphia trusts when Simmons gives a reason for not being able to play. But it’s difficult to prove whether his back injury is legitimate. How can the 76ers punish him for missing workouts, games and practices if he’s hurt? As done by Mo Williams and threatened by Kyrie Irving, claiming injury can give a player leverage in a difficult situation.

Maybe tomorrow’s meeting will yield a path forward for both sides. But the situation has steadily devolved so far. It’s tough to predict that’ll suddenly reverse.