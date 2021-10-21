NBA 75th anniversary team has 19 spots up for grabs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Of the 50 players already announced for the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, 41 were on the league’s 50 Greatest list named a quarter century ago.

Which means there’s plenty of room for fresh faces in the final installment of 25 players that will be revealed tonight.

For those last 25 selections, I see just six locks:

Shaquille O’Neal

Elgin Baylor

LeBron James

Kobe Bryant

Dwyane Wade

Stephen Curry

Dolph Schayes should be a lock, but isn’t quite. He suffers from recency bias, as do the other members of the 50 Greatest list – besides Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor – who haven’t yet been named to the 75th anniversary team:

Lenny Wilkens

Earl Monroe

Billy Cunningham

Dave Bing

Pete Maravich

Dave DeBusschere

Obviously, many players who’ve flourished since the 50 Greatest list came out are strong candidates. The standout retired players/current players who’ve already had a career’s worth of accomplishments:

Jason Kidd

Paul Pierce

Dwight Howard

Russell Westbrook

Ray Allen

Reggie Miller

Carmelo Anthony

Tracy McGrady

Gary Payton

Pau Gasol

Chris Bosh

Dennis Rodman

Vince Carter

Dikembe Mutombo

Alonzo Mourning

Ben Wallace

Chauncey Billups

Tony Parker

Manu Ginobili

Several younger current players are also in the running:

Like with Shaq in 1996, voters must balance how much the player has already accomplished with expectations of future performance.

A handful of players who were retired or nearly retired by 1996 are also getting renewed attention:

Dominique Wilkins

Bob McAdoo

Bernard King

Bob Lanier

Artis Gilmore

Adrian Dantley

Alex English

Gilmore might be the biggest wildcard. Will voters value his ABA dominance? This is very specifically an NBA honor. But the NBA is loose on handling history and mergers.

My prediction for the remaining 25 names:

Shaquille O’Neal

Elgin Baylor

LeBron James

Kobe Bryant

Dwyane Wade

Stephen Curry

Dolph Schayes

Jason Kidd

Paul Pierce

Dominique Wilkins

Bob McAdoo

Russell Westbrook

Ray Allen

Carmelo Anthony

Reggie Miller

Gary Payton

Kawhi Leonard

Anthony Davis

Lenny Wilkens

Earl Monroe

Dave Bing

Billy Cunningham

Pete Maravich

Bernard King

Bob Lanier

That’d make Dwight Howard the biggest snub, but that’s jumping the gun. We’ll have plenty of time to debate the biggest snubs after we see who actually makes the list.