Kobe Bryant, LeBron headline final 25 (well, 26) names for NBA 75th anniversary team

The NBA 75th Anniversary team has 76 players on it.

After dropping the first 50 players on the list over the past two days, the NBA revealed the final 25 players for the mythical team, except due to a tie among voters there are 76 players on the list. The final 25 are:

• Ray Allen

• Carmelo Anthony

• Elgin Baylor

• Dave Bing

• Kobe Bryant

• Billy Cunningham

• Stephen Curry

• Anthony Davis

• Dave DeBusschere

• LeBron James

• Jason Kidd

• Kawhi Leonard

• Damian Lillard

• Pete Maravich

• Bob McAdoo

• Reggie Miller

• Earl Monroe

• Shaquille O’Neal

• Gary Payton

• Paul Pierce

• Dennis Rodman

• Dolph Schayes

• Dwyane Wade

• Russell Westbrook

• Lenny Wilkens

• Dominique Wilkins

There were some rather obvious names on that list, such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Stephen Curry. Everyone on that list has a legitimate case.

The complete list looks like this:

The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team ⬇️ #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/v8Tz5ixaab — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 21, 2021

Every member of the 50th anniversary team made the 75th Anniversary team (the new panel of voters started from scratch with their lists and could have dropped guys). Also, there were 11 active players on the 75th Anniversary Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

Who got snubbed? The list of best players not on the 75th anniversary list includes:

• Bernard King

• Vince Carter

• Dikembe Mutombo

• Yao Ming

• Walt Bellamy

• Penny Hardaway

• Grant Hill

• Tracy McGrady

• Adrian Dantley

• Artis Gilmore

• Dwight Howard

Also, Klay Thompson thought Klay Thompson was snubbed.

Let the arguing begin.