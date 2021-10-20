Watch Carmelo Anthony pump-fake a free throw, get everyone in lane

By Kurt HelinOct 20, 2021, 11:16 AM EDT
0 Comments

This isn’t golf. You don’t get a practice swing.

In the NBA, you are not allowed to pump-fake a free throw, that’s considered a violation. Carmelo Anthony did it anyway late in the third quarter Wednesday.

Even ‘Melo was cracking up.

Anthony finished with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting on the night, but hitting 2-of-4 from three and getting a massive ovation when he checked in the game. It wasn’t enough. The Lakers struggled outside huge nights from LeBron James and Anthony Davis and fell to the Warriors, 121-114.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Three things to know: Westbrook’s ugly debut highlights Lakers’...
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers’ two-man show not enough against Warriors depth on opening night
Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets
Russell, Abdul-Jabbar, Durant highlight first 25 of NBA’s 75 greatest...