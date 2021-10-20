Watch Carmelo Anthony pump-fake a free throw, get everyone in lane

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This isn’t golf. You don’t get a practice swing.

In the NBA, you are not allowed to pump-fake a free throw, that’s considered a violation. Carmelo Anthony did it anyway late in the third quarter Wednesday.

Melo hit us with the pump fake from the FT line 🤣 #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/k2MI4T6xzy — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) October 20, 2021

Even ‘Melo was cracking up.

Anthony finished with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting on the night, but hitting 2-of-4 from three and getting a massive ovation when he checked in the game. It wasn’t enough. The Lakers struggled outside huge nights from LeBron James and Anthony Davis and fell to the Warriors, 121-114.