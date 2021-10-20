NBA reveals 25 more members of 75th anniversary team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Jordan is one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.

Most of the other 24 players announced today for the league’s (unranked) 75th anniversary team won’t generate much more debate than that statement. Like the first 25 names announced, these 25 are seemingly a random assortment of the selected legends.

Today’s installment can best be broke into two groups:

Players who were on the 50 Greatest list in 1996:

Paul Arizin

Rick Barry

Larry Bird

Wilt Chamberlain

Clyde Drexler

Patrick Ewing

Walt Frazier

John Havlicek

Magic Johnson

Sam Jones

Michael Jordan

Karl Malone

Robert Parish

Scottie Pippen

Bill Sharman

Isiah Thomas

Nate Thurmond

Wes Unseld

Bill Walton

Jerry West

James Worthy

More-modern players:

Tim Duncan

Kevin Garnett

Allen Iverson

Chris Paul

Members of the 50 Greatest list weren’t automatically included in the top 75. A few – including Nate Thurmond and Paul Arizin – looked like they’d be borderline. But those two made it.

The real outrage will come tomorrow, when the rest of the list is revealed. At that point, we can identify who was snubbed.

So far, there have been no egregious inclusions. But there are more than 25 remaining unannounced players who look like at least reasonable candidates, too.