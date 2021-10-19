Wizards signing Daniel Gafford to three-year, $40M extension

The Wizards outscored opponents by a whopping 7.1 points per 100 possessions with Daniel Gafford on the floor last season.
The last time Washington was so successful with a certain player on the floor (minimum: 300 minutes that season)? Ben Wallace in 1997-98.
A few years later, Wallace was really starting to build his Hall of Fame case – with the Pistons (following a year with the Magic).
The Wizards appear to be more tightly holding onto Gafford, signing him to a contract extension.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford has agreed to a three-year, $40.2 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Gafford, 23, is entering his third NBA season and now has a new extension that runs through the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-11 big man arrived to the Wizards via trade from Chicago last season — showing the ability to be a starting-caliber center. https://t.co/Rz52iG86cl
Gafford was already contracted the next two seasons for minimum salaries. This sounds like the largest-allowable three-year extension ($40,182,480):
- 2023-24: $12,402,000
- 2024-25: $13,394,160
- 2025-26: $14,386,320
The Wizards could have declined Gafford’s 2022-23 team option and given him a four-year extension with his big raise coming a year earlier (raising the extension’s total value to $55,560,960). But he lacked leverage to push beyond the deal he got.
The Bulls’ No. 38 pick in the 2019 draft, Gafford initially bet against himself with a four-year minimum-salary contract just to get the first two seasons guaranteed. Stuck on that relatively meager contract, he would have had a tough time rejecting this payday.
Gafford really hit his stride after joining Washington just before the last trade deadline. His energetic rim running and rim protection really made a difference for the Wizards. The only drawback: He played fewer than 18 minutes per game. It was difficult to tell how much his playing time was impacted by a lack of endurance vs. Washington not trusting him enough with Alex Len and Robin Lopez also in the center rotation.
The Wizards could have a logjam at center once Thomas Bryant gets healthy. He was looking good before tearing his ACL. Montrezl Harrell remains one of the NBA’s top backups, especially if he finds a pick-and-roll partner.
This extension will help ensure Gafford won’t get lost in the shuffle (again?).