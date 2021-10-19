Watch Bucks get their rings, raise first championship banner in 50 years

For the first time since John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was a brand new, chart-climbing hit, the Milwaukee Bucks raised a championship banner on Tuesday night.
The Bucks celebrated their 2021 NBA championship Tuesday night in front of a raucous crowd at the Fiserv Forum, the first banner since the 1971 season.
🏆🏆
The @Bucks add a banner. pic.twitter.com/JkGTPCboNT
Then there were the rings… which also can have the top pop off and become part of a necklace.
2021 Championship Ring.
💍 @JewelersMutual pic.twitter.com/O30OcMaHXq
Of course, the loudest cheers were saved for Finals MVP and newly minted top 75 player of all time Giannis Antetokounmpo.
MVP!
MVP!
MVP! pic.twitter.com/r5oD9c6kgp
Of course, there was plenty of love for Bobby Portis, too.
BOBBY!
BOBBY!
BOBBY! pic.twitter.com/sjeXxtszXM
One final good look.
That jewelry looks even better in #PhantomCam.
📸💍 @Bucks Ring Night 💍📸 pic.twitter.com/M33zbJRvux
