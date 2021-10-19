Watch Bucks get their rings, raise first championship banner in 50 years

By Kurt HelinOct 19, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

For the first time since John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was a brand new, chart-climbing hit, the Milwaukee Bucks raised a championship banner on Tuesday night.

The Bucks celebrated their 2021 NBA championship Tuesday night in front of a raucous crowd at the Fiserv Forum, the first banner since the 1971 season.

Then there were the rings… which also can have the top pop off and become part of a necklace.

Of course, the loudest cheers were saved for Finals MVP and newly minted top 75 player of all time Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Of course, there was plenty of love for Bobby Portis, too.

One final good look.

