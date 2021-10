Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in 13 offseasons, no NBA All-Star changed teams this year.

These offseason grades – based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason, with a ‘C’ meaning a team is in similar standing and notches up or down from there – reflect that stagnancy.

Of the NBA’s 30 teams, 27 landed in the B or C range. There were no As or Fs.

The full grades:

Atlanta Hawks: B

Boston Celtics: C-

Brooklyn Nets: D+

Charlotte Hornets: C+

Chicago Bulls: C+

Cleveland Cavaliers: C

Dallas Mavericks: C-

Denver Nuggets: C+

Detroit Pistons: B

Golden State Warriors: B-

Houston Rockets: B-

Indiana Pacers: C+

Los Angeles Clippers: B

Los Angeles Lakers: C

Memphis Grizzlies: C+

Miami Heat: B

Milwaukee Bucks: C-

Minnesota Timberwolves: C-

New Orleans Pelicans: D+

New York Knicks: B

Oklahoma City Thunder: C-

Orlando Magic: B

Philadelphia 76ers: D+

Phoenix Suns: B-

Portland Trail Blazers: B

Sacramento Kings: C-

San Antonio Spurs: C+

Toronto Raptors: B-

Utah Jazz: B-

Washington Wizards: B+