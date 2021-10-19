Ben Simmons gets kicked out of practice by Doc Rivers, suspended by 76ers, ripped by Joel Embiid

By Dan FeldmanOct 19, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT
Ben Simmons at 76ers practice
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Ben Simmons reported to the 76ers so they’d stop fining him.

But the team isn’t done punishing him.

Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

NBC Sports Philadelphia:

It’s unclear whether Joel Embiid said “I don’t care about than man” or “I don’t care about that, man.” The former would be a much stronger rebuke – especially by someone who not long ago went out of his way to say how much he loves playing with Simmons. Even if not the all-time great quote of “I don’t care about that man”, “Our job is not to babysit somebody” still speaks volumes.

Simmons’ holdout didn’t yield his desired trade. Disrupting the team might – especially if Embiid gets fed up.

Though Simmons will lose a paycheck for missing the opener against the Pelicans, sending him home isn’t necessarily a huge punishment. He doesn’t want to be in Philadelphia anymore.

Players sometimes get kicked out of practice without getting suspended. But the 76ers were probably on high alert after video of yesterday’s practice swirled:

The question: What comes next if not a trade? The next time he’s with the team, will Simmons behave better? If he continues to act out, will the 76ers send him home, even if that means longer being able to fine him?

This is just the latest turn what looks like an ongoing standoff.

