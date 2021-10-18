Suns giving Landry Shamet four-year, $43M contract extension

By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT
Suns guard Landry Shamet
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
The Suns didn’t give Deandre Ayton his desired max contract extension.

But Phoenix isn’t averse to rookie-scale extensions.

The Suns signed Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $90 million deal. Now, they’re extending Landry Shamet.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

That’s a lot to a pay a fourth guard (behind Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Cameron Payne). Phoenix clearly believes in Shamet, trading Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick to the Nets for him. The Suns put a premium on 3-point shooting, and that’s Shamet’s specialty.

But Shamet has mostly trended the wrong direction since making the 2019 All-Rookie second team with the 76ers/Clippers.

Maybe Shamet will rediscover his groove in Phoenix.

This is a large bet for the team to make on it, though.

