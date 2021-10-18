Suns giving Landry Shamet four-year, $43M contract extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Suns didn’t give Deandre Ayton his desired max contract extension.

But Phoenix isn’t averse to rookie-scale extensions.

The Suns signed Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $90 million deal. Now, they’re extending Landry Shamet.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet has agreed to a four-year, $43 million rookie contract extension, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2021

That’s a lot to a pay a fourth guard (behind Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Cameron Payne). Phoenix clearly believes in Shamet, trading Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick to the Nets for him. The Suns put a premium on 3-point shooting, and that’s Shamet’s specialty.

But Shamet has mostly trended the wrong direction since making the 2019 All-Rookie second team with the 76ers/Clippers.

Maybe Shamet will rediscover his groove in Phoenix.

This is a large bet for the team to make on it, though.