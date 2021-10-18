Report: Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon agree to two-year, $45 million contract extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Malcolm Brogdon has two years, $44.3 million remaining on his contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Now you can tack on two years, $45 million more on the back end of that making it a four-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to an additional two-year, $45 million extension – guaranteeing him $89.3 million over the next four years, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2021

Brogdon has been a quality guard — often point guard — for the Pacers when he’s been able to stay healthy and on the court. Last season Brogdon averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists a game, shot 38.8% from 3, but also missed 16 games. The Pacers now have Brogdon locked up through his age 33 season.

Brogdon’s name had come up in trade talks this offseason, specifically as part of a package for the 76ers Ben Simmons. However, with this extension, Brogdon cannot be traded during this season. As a result, any conversations between the 76ers and Pacers would likely focus on Caris LeVert and others.

Brogdon will again run the point for the Pacers, but now under Rick Carlisle (who tends to call a lot of the plays himself during a game). Indiana enters the season as a team with depth and versatility with Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, T.J Warren (once he returns from his foot injury), Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner among others. This is a team with a lot of balance and potential, and they are counting on Carlisle to bring it out.

And for Brogdon to stay healthy.