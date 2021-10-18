PBT Podcast: 2021-22 NBA season-preview challenge

Who will win NBA MVP?
Probably not Luka Doncic. Probably not Giannis Antetokounmpo. Probably not Stephen Curry. Probably not Joel Embiid. Probably not Kevin Durant. Probably not Damian Lillard. Probably not LeBron James. Probably not Nikola Jokic. Probably not James Harden. Probably not Anthony Davis.
At minimum, 90% of those predictions will be correct. Far better odds than naming a single player and him winning the award.
Rather than take wild shots on single predictions for these wide-open races, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin challenge each other to find the smallest pools that’ll include the correct answer for:
- NBA champion
- Eastern Conference champion
- Western Conference champion
- Most Valuable Player
- Defensive Player of the Year
- Rookie of the Year
- Sixth Man of the Year
- Most Improved Player
- Coach of the Year
