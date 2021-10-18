PBT Podcast: 2021-22 NBA season-preview challenge

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will win NBA MVP?

Probably not Luka Doncic. Probably not Giannis Antetokounmpo. Probably not Stephen Curry. Probably not Joel Embiid. Probably not Kevin Durant. Probably not Damian Lillard. Probably not LeBron James. Probably not Nikola Jokic. Probably not James Harden. Probably not Anthony Davis.

At minimum, 90% of those predictions will be correct. Far better odds than naming a single player and him winning the award.

Rather than take wild shots on single predictions for these wide-open races, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin challenge each other to find the smallest pools that’ll include the correct answer for:

NBA champion

Eastern Conference champion

Western Conference champion

Most Valuable Player

Defensive Player of the Year

Rookie of the Year

Sixth Man of the Year

Most Improved Player

Coach of the Year

Who had the better picks? Listen to the ProBasketballTalk Podcast and decide.