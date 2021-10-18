Lakers grab Avery Bradley off waivers, bring wing back to team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors took a long look at Avery Bradley in training camp and decided they would rather keep their 15th roster spot open, waiving the veteran wing.

The Lakers jumped all over that opportunity and snapped up Bradley.

OFFICIAL: Welcome back to the Purple & Gold, Avery 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wo1VGWFAyT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 18, 2021

That makes the video tribute they gave Bradley before the Warriors at Lakers preseason game a few days ago a little awkward.

Bradley probably will not play the entire season in purple and gold. This is a non-guaranteed contract for the 15th and final roster spot, but with both Trevor Ariza (ankle) and Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb surgery) out to start the season, the Lakers need some depth at the position, and Bradley is a veteran coach Frank Vogel can trust in limited minutes. If the Lakers do not waive Bradley before Jan. 7, 2022, his contract becomes guaranteed for the season.

Bradley played 49 games for the 2019-20 championship Lakers, then split time last season between Miami and Houston, but in a limited role. He will have that same limited role with the Lakers, but they can use his veteran presence and defense, at least until the rest of the roster gets healthy.