Hawks signing Kevin Huerter to four-year, $65M contract extension

The Hawks guard impressed in the playoffs then cashed in with a lucrative rookie-scale extension.
Not just Trae Young.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has agreed on a four-year, $65 million rookie contract extension, @PrioritySports agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2021
Atlanta continues to lock in the players who drove its feel-good run to the Eastern Conference finals. That makes sense considering this is a young group poised accomplish more. Just 23, Huerter is a good 3-point shooter with enough all-around game.
At some point, the Hawks might decide curtail their spending at shooting guard. Starter Bojan Bogdanovic is earning $18 million annually and can opt out in 2023. Cam Reddish will be a (likely restricted) free agent that summer if he doesn’t sign an extension next offseason.
However it shakes out, this significant investment shows Atlanta’s faith in Huerter.