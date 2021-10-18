Hawks signing Kevin Huerter to four-year, $65M contract extension

By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT
Hawks wing Kevin Huerter
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
The Hawks guard impressed in the playoffs then cashed in with a lucrative rookie-scale extension.

Not just Trae Young.

Kevin Huerter, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Atlanta continues to lock in the players who drove its feel-good run to the Eastern Conference finals. That makes sense considering this is a young group poised accomplish more. Just 23, Huerter is a good 3-point shooter with enough all-around game.

At some point, the Hawks might decide curtail their spending at shooting guard. Starter Bojan Bogdanovic is earning $18 million annually and can opt out in 2023. Cam Reddish will be a (likely restricted) free agent that summer if he doesn’t sign an extension next offseason.

However it shakes out, this significant investment shows Atlanta’s faith in Huerter.

