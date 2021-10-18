Bucks sign Grayson Allen to two-year, $20M contract extension

By Dan FeldmanOct 18, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT
Bucks guard Grayson Allen
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
Acquired by the Bucks in a trade this summer, Grayson Allen looked like a fill-in at shooting guard while Donte DiVincenzo is sidelined.

But Allen will mean more to Milwaukee than that.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

That’s a surprisingly large extension for Allen. The Grizzlies just dealt him for only Sam Merrill and a couple distant second-rounders. Allen wasn’t exactly in demand.

The Bucks already have significant salary committed the next two seasons, and we saw their spending limitations this offseason. DiVincenzo will be a free agent (likely restricted) next summer. Will Milwaukee pay him, too? Before getting hurt, DiVincenzo was the significantly better player.

Allen should help the Bucks this season. The 26-year-old is a good 3-point shooter with the size and athleticism to contribute in other facets.

But this extension looks too costly in a vacuum and raises specific questions for Milwaukee given its payroll.

