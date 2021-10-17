Report: Suns, Mikal Bridges reach agreement on four-year, $90 million extension

By Kurt HelinOct 17, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
While the play of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and in the playoffs Deandre Ayton understandably grabbed the headlines, Mikal Bridges has quietly become a core part of the Suns. He is their best perimeter defender and last season shot 42.5% from 3.

Now the Suns are going to pay Bridges like a member of that core at four years, $90 million, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That $90 million is in line with what the better 3&D wings around the NBA are making; this is a fair deal for both sides. If the Suns had not reached an agreement with Bridges, he would have gone into restricted free agency where — in what is generally considered a down class next summer — he may well have gotten a larger offer than this.

Bridges started all 72 games on the wing for the Suns last season, playing the most minutes of any Sun, and was a strong defender — he received the 11th most points from voters for the 10-man All-Defensive teams (just missing out behind Kawhi Leonard for the final forward slot). He averaged 13.5 points a game (fourth on the team) and took 4.4 3-pointers a game, hitting the previously mentioned 42.5%, and he had a team-best 66.7 true shooting percentage.

The Suns are not getting back to the Finals this season or in the next few without Bridges, and they have locked him up at a fair price for everyone. Bridges is going to have generational wealth, and he has earned it.

