Watch Stephen Curry put on show, drop 41 in final preseason game

Stephen Curry is in midseason form.

Curry dropped 41 points on the Trail Blazers in just 30 minutes of work in the Warriors’ final preseason game, hitting 7-of-14 threes along the way in a vintage Curry performance. It was highlight after highlight all night long.

STEPH IS UNREAL pic.twitter.com/V5cQh4EMgK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2021

Steph makes it look too easy 🥵 pic.twitter.com/wHAnazJsxB — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 16, 2021

The Warriors finished the preseason 5-0 and look poised for a strong season.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 26 points in a game Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr. and others sat out.

Stephen Curry and Golden State open the season Tuesday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers — a team he dropped 30 on this preseason.