Watch Stephen Curry put on show, drop 41 in final preseason game

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Stephen Curry is in midseason form.

Curry dropped 41 points on the Trail Blazers in just 30 minutes of work in the Warriors’ final preseason game, hitting 7-of-14 threes along the way in a vintage Curry performance. It was highlight after highlight all night long.

The Warriors finished the preseason 5-0 and look poised for a strong season.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 26 points in a game Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr. and others sat out.

Stephen Curry and Golden State open the season Tuesday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers — a team he dropped 30 on this preseason.

