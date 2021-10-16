Cavaliers reportedly signing Tacko Fall to two-way contract

By Kurt HelinOct 16, 2021, 12:03 PM EDT
There are not a lot of minutes to be had at center for the Cavaliers. Cleveland re-signed Jarrett Allen this offseason and he will start at the five with just-drafted Evan Mobley playing center on the second unit (plus some four). While they traded for Lauri Markkanen to be a stretch four, he and Kevin Love can play some small-ball five in spots.

Still, the Cavaliers liked what they saw in 7’6″ Tacko Fall this preseason enough to keep him around on a two-way contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Tacko got 23 minutes of run in the Cavaliers’ final preseason game Friday against the Pacers, scoring 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting with five rebounds and a blocked shot.

Before coming to Cleveland, Fall was a fan favorite in Boston and played in 26 for the Celtics over two seasons (the first of those a two-way contract with them). He mostly saw the court in garbage time and averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds a game when he did get in, but fans loved him.

Cavaliers fans will love him, too, but how much they get to see him remains to get seen.

