Cavaliers reportedly signing Tacko Fall to two-way contract

There are not a lot of minutes to be had at center for the Cavaliers. Cleveland re-signed Jarrett Allen this offseason and he will start at the five with just-drafted Evan Mobley playing center on the second unit (plus some four). While they traded for Lauri Markkanen to be a stretch four, he and Kevin Love can play some small-ball five in spots.

Still, the Cavaliers liked what they saw in 7’6″ Tacko Fall this preseason enough to keep him around on a two-way contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fall earned deal out of Cavaliers training camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2021

#Cavs are signing Tacko Fall to one of their two-way contracts, sources confirm to @clevelanddotcom. It was always headed that way when Brodric Thomas’ release opened the second two-way. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff is a big fan of Fall. Wanted to keep him around. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 16, 2021

Tacko got 23 minutes of run in the Cavaliers’ final preseason game Friday against the Pacers, scoring 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting with five rebounds and a blocked shot.

Before coming to Cleveland, Fall was a fan favorite in Boston and played in 26 for the Celtics over two seasons (the first of those a two-way contract with them). He mostly saw the court in garbage time and averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds a game when he did get in, but fans loved him.

Cavaliers fans will love him, too, but how much they get to see him remains to get seen.