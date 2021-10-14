Pelicans: Zion Williamson to miss start of regular season

By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT
Pelicans star Zion Williamson
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans lead executive David Griffin said “our hope and our view” was Zion Williamson would return from a broken foot by the start of the regular season.

Given their history with injuries, it was hard not to be suspicious of that timeline.

Alas…

Andrew Lopez of ESPN:

Yet another bummer for the Pelicans.

Williamson has missed 59 games in his first two seasons. What a snake-bitten start to his career. He has proven to be a star when on the court. He just must stay healthy.

After missing the postseason his first two years, Williamson sounded very motivated to lead New Orleans to the playoffs. But by the time he returns to the Pelicans, who’ll have been playing without their best player, he’ll probably have to lead them out of a hole.

