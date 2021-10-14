Pelicans: Zion Williamson to miss start of regular season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pelicans lead executive David Griffin said “our hope and our view” was Zion Williamson would return from a broken foot by the start of the regular season.

Given their history with injuries, it was hard not to be suspicious of that timeline.

Alas…

Andrew Lopez of ESPN:

David Griffin says Zion Williamson said surgeons reviewed scans and he is cleared for the next step. “No fixed timeline”for return to game action. Next scans will be 2-2.5 weeks. Zion will not be on the floor for the first week of games. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 14, 2021

Once Zion gets re-scanned in the next 2-2.5 week period, Pelicans will be able to take the next step in his recovery process. https://t.co/gPV03YJUAG — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 14, 2021

Yet another bummer for the Pelicans.

Williamson has missed 59 games in his first two seasons. What a snake-bitten start to his career. He has proven to be a star when on the court. He just must stay healthy.

After missing the postseason his first two years, Williamson sounded very motivated to lead New Orleans to the playoffs. But by the time he returns to the Pelicans, who’ll have been playing without their best player, he’ll probably have to lead them out of a hole.